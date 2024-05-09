India interested in financing Teesta project: Foreign minister

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said India is interested in financing the Teesta project.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra conveyed his country's message during his trip, Hasan Mahmud said while answering queries from newsmen at the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon.

A discussion has been going on for a couple of years over a big project regarding Teesta funded by China.

However, New Delhi is not comfortable with the project to be implemented with the financial assistance of China as there are 52 common rivers between Bangladesh and India and Teesta is one of those.