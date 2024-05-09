India interested in financing Teesta project: Foreign minister
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said India is interested in financing the Teesta project.
Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra conveyed his country's message during his trip, Hasan Mahmud said while answering queries from newsmen at the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon.
A discussion has been going on for a couple of years over a big project regarding Teesta funded by China.
However, New Delhi is not comfortable with the project to be implemented with the financial assistance of China as there are 52 common rivers between Bangladesh and India and Teesta is one of those.
The Teesta issue has been discussed. We have undertaken a big project in Teesta. India wants to finance the project. We have said the Teesta project will be implemented in accordance with our needs. Let our needs be fulfilled
When newsmen asked whether the Teesta issue has been discussed, Hasan Mahmud said, "The Teesta issue has been discussed. We have undertaken a big project in Teesta. India wants to finance the project. We have said the Teesta project will be implemented in accordance with our needs. Let our needs be fulfilled."
We have emphasised that the arms that are deadly are not usedForeign minister Hasan Mahmud
China is also interested in financing the Teesta project.
When asked about Bangladesh's position, the foreign minister said discussions have been held that India is interested in financing the project.
Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh's relations with India are multifarious. The relation is very excellent. The relation led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has reached a new height. A detailed discussion has been held with Vinay Kwatra about connectivity between two countries.
Mentioning that there was a discussion with Vinay Kwatra about simplifying the process for Indian visas for Bangladeshis, Hasan Mahmud said India issues visas for 1.6-1.7 million Bangladeshis every year. They issue the highest number of visas for Bangladeshis. Many times Bangladeshis have to wait for a visa. A detailed discussion has been held on that.
The Indian foreign secretary said they are recruiting more people to increase the capacity of the Indian visa centres in Bangladesh. They are also looking into whether innovative ways can be introduced to accomplish the task. They are suggesting to apply for visa online. India is very sincere about this.
Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh's relations with India are multidimensional. The relations is very excellent. The relations led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has reached a new height. A detailed discussion has been held with Vinay Kwatra about connectivity between two countries.
About bringing electricity from Nepal via India, Hasan Mahmud said, "We have discussed physical connectivity and that has progressed to a great extent. Especially providing transit to Nepal and Bhutan, we have sought cooperation to bring electricity from these two countries. Meanwhile, everything has been finalised to bring hydroelectric power from Nepal. Decision over tariff has already been finalised and that will be sent to the purchase committee. If it is approved, we will be able to import 40 MW electricity from Nepal."
The foreign minister said a detailed discussion has been held with Vinay Kwatra about border killing.
He said, "We have emphasised that no lethal weapons are used."
"They have instructed their border guards and they follow that. They have no lack of sincerity," the foreign minister quoted Vinay Kwatra as saying.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is supposed to visit India and China in the near future. The Indian foreign secretary's priority in the Dhaka visit is the planned visit of the prime minister to New Delhi.
When asked about the first visit to which country, the foreign minister didn't give any direct answer. But he said Delhi is near while China is a bit far.
The foreign minister said it was said much earlier that the prime minister is supposed to visit India. As elections are being held in India, the date cannot be set until the election is finished. The government will be formed in India after the election. The date of the prime minister's India visit will be set after that.