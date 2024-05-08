Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra arrives in Dhaka
The Indian external affairs secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Wednesday evening.
He is expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and hold a meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday.
Several diplomatic sources earlier said that Vinay Mohan Kwatra will arrive in Bangladesh to discuss different issues that include finalising the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi.