Tk 200m worth of salt goes unused 

Madrasahs, orphanages, and lillah boarding schools are the primary recipients of rawhide from animals sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha. However, the market value of rawhide has been declining every year, causing primary collectors to lose interest in preserving it.

To address this, the government supplied salt to many such institutions for preservation. Yet, the effort largely failed: a significant amount of salt went unused.

The Ministry of Commerce purchased 11,571 tonnes of salt for Tk 200 million and distributed it across madrasahs, orphanages, and lillah boarding schools in all 64 districts.

However, allegations have emerged that salt was allocated to many institutions unnecessarily. In some cases, it was reportedly sold off. Meanwhile, some institutions that were listed did not receive any salt at all.