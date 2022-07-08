Last minute crowd at Sadarghat

Since morning, there was extra pressure of passengers on launches plying on 43 routes of the southern region compared to other days. The launches Patuakhali-bound MV Pubali-5, MV Sundaraban, MV Jamal-5, MV Kuakata-1; Barguna-bound MV Shahrukh-2; Charfesson-bound MV Farhan-6, Farhan-3 and Hatia-bound MV Sabbir-1 were seen carrying passengers on the rooftop.

Meanwhile, a crisis of Patuakhali-bound launches was noticed at the terminal towards the afternoon. At the time, passengers kept waiting at the terminal. Once Patuakhali-bound launches started arriving at the terminal later in the afternoon, passengers rushed to them. However, due to the opening of Padma Bridge there is comparatively less pressure of Eid vacationers at the Sadarghat terminal this time.

It was learnt through Sadarghat terminal sources, in between 5.00am to 6.00pm on Friday a total of 89 launches docked at the terminal and 86 of them sailed away.