Launch services resume in Keraniganj

Launch services resumed in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Thursday morning, with the government easing the lockdown curbs for a week ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, reports UNB.

On Wednesday, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury visited Sadarghat launch terminal and asked the authorities to ensure that all passengers comply with Covid-safety protocols.

“Everyone should follow health safety guidelines and those found without a mask will be fined,” he said.