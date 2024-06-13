Writer Abu Sayed handed over Kazi Nazrul Islam Memorial Award 2024
The Kazi Nazrul Islam Memorial Award 2024 was presented to Bangladeshi writer Abu Sayed on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, says a press release.
The award was given on 19 May, Sunday evening, at the 'Nabin' seminar hall in Kolkata's ICMACARD.
Former MP and popular writer Moinul Hassan, former professor at the Department of Political Science at Calcutta University Kumaresh Chakraborty, poet Emadul Haq Nur, physician Parthasarathi Mukherjee, Nazrul's family member and musician Nupur Kazi, writer Arfan Ali Biswas, essayist Sona Bandopadhyay, and editor of Udar Akash magazine and publication Faruque Ahamed handed over the crest, certificate, and prize money to Abu Sayed.
Professor Md Asif Iqbal read out the citation. The programme was attended by eminent educationists, Nazrul researchers, writers, musicians, and Nazrul enthusiasts.
A one-minute silence was observed on 19 May, Language Day, in memory of the martyrs. The discussants spoke on the occasion. A wonderful cultural programme was held, including recitation of Nazrul's poems, songs, and music. Chhayanat (Kolkata) president and Nazrul singer Somrita Mallik and Shamsad Begum presented beautiful music.
Subrata Ghosh Roy, Aranya Spondon Bhadura, Tista De, Indrani Lahiri, Sukanya Roy, Debjani Biswas, and Manirul Islam, among others, recited Nazrul's poems.
Poets Muztaba Al Mamun, Almgir Rahman, Prabir Ghosh Roy, Samima Mallik, Liton Rakib, Md Hasanuzzaman, Zakir Hossain, Shahjahan Shaju and Arfina presented their self-composed poems.
The programme was conducted by Udar Akash Editor-poet and researcher at University of Kalyani Faruque Ahamed.