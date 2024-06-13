Writer Abu Sayed handed over Kazi Nazrul Islam Memorial Award 2024

The Kazi Nazrul Islam Memorial Award 2024 was presented to Bangladeshi writer Abu Sayed on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, says a press release.

The award was given on 19 May, Sunday evening, at the 'Nabin' seminar hall in Kolkata's ICMACARD.

Former MP and popular writer Moinul Hassan, former professor at the Department of Political Science at Calcutta University Kumaresh Chakraborty, poet Emadul Haq Nur, physician Parthasarathi Mukherjee, Nazrul's family member and musician Nupur Kazi, writer Arfan Ali Biswas, essayist Sona Bandopadhyay, and editor of Udar Akash magazine and publication Faruque Ahamed handed over the crest, certificate, and prize money to Abu Sayed.