7 January election: ‘Boat’ candidate’s supporter shot dead in Munshiganj

In Munshiganj Sadar upazila, a supporter of the Awami League-nominated candidate has been allegedly shot dead by supporters of an independent candidate. The incident took place in Munsikandi village of Mollakandi union of the upazila at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday.

The name of the deceased is Dalim Sarkar, 35. He is the son of Noor Hussain Sarkar of Munsikandi village. It has been alleged that the shooting was led by Shipon Hossain, younger brother of Mollakandi Union Parishad (UP) chairman Ripon Hossain Patwari, a supporter of the independent candidate of the seat.

Mrinal Kanti Das is the candidate for Munshiganj-3 constituency, serving as the liberation war affairs secretary of central Awami League. Having been a member of parliament twice, he has a significant political background.

On the other hand, Mohammad Faisal, a member of the district Awami League, is contesting as an independent candidate with the 'scissors' symbol. Faisal's father holds the position of district Awami League president and Faisal himself has served as the mayor of Munshiganj municipality twice.

Since the allocation of symbols, there have been at least 18 reported incidents of attacks, clashes, shootings, and vandalism of campaign camps between these two parties in the constituency. Consequently, five cases have been registered in Munshiganj, and four in Gajaria, encompassing both parties involved in these incidents.

Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan has confirmed that Dalim Sarkar was pronounced dead upon reaching Dhaka, displaying gunshot wounds. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday morning, he said, “Based on initial information, there was a longstanding dispute between the assailants and Dalim. However, individuals involved in politics suggest that the incident might be linked to the ongoing election.”

According to both police and local sources, at around 12:00 am, Dalim, Sohail, and others were seated in a shop adjacent to the Awami League campaign camp in Munsikandi village. A group of around 10 individuals, led by Shipon and Sohag, the brother of UP chairman Ripon Hossain and supporters of the independent candidate, launched an attack on the Awami League camp. Subsequently, they entered the shop, verbally abused Dalim, and proceeded to physically assault Sohail. Eventually, they shot Dalim and Sohail with shotguns. Dalim sustained injuries and was promptly rescued and transported to Munshiganj General Hospital.

Mohammad Sohag, working in the emergency department of Munshiganj General Hospital, reported that two individuals with injuries were brought to the hospital around 1:30 am. Dalim, one of the victims, had suffered a gunshot wound in his left rib. Due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Efforts to contact UP Chairman Ripon Hossain were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off. Similarly, his brother Sipon Hossain was reported to have fled the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Khairul Hasan assured that additional police forces have been deployed in the area, ensuring the situation is under control. The Superintendent of Police in Munshiganj visited the scene, and the police are actively conducting operations to apprehend those involved in the incident.