‘Bangladesh Journalism Conference’ to be held in Dhaka in May: what to expect

At the press conference, Hasibur Rahman said the event is aimed at addressing the existing challenges facing independent journalism and setting future directions. Owners, editors, journalists, researchers, development workers, teachers, students and representatives of civil society are being brought onto one platform to take coordinated initiatives to improve the quality of journalism. MRDI believes that in the new democratic context, it is important to highlight the responsible role of the media.

Discussions at the conference will focus on objective investigative reporting, improving standards of public interest journalism, maintaining ethics in the face of technological change, and creating accountability frameworks to overcome the crisis of public trust in the media. Alongside this, inclusive newsrooms—particularly increasing the participation of women—will also be emphasised.

The organisers hope that through this conference, a foundation will be created to present Bangladesh’s journalism on the international stage and elevate it to global standards.