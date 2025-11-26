Sheikh Hasina’s 2 lockers: 832 bhoris of gold jewellery found

A total of 832 bhoris of gold jewellery has been recovered from two lockers belonging to the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. The lockers, held at Agrani Bank, had been seized earlier. With the court’s permission, they were opened in the presence of a magistrate on Tuesday.

A senior official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) confirmed the information.

According to the source, officials from the NBR’s Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank and other relevant agencies were present when the lockers were opened.