Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath-taking ceremony at the Jatiya Sangsad, according to a press release from the parliament secretariat.

KM Abdus Salam, secretary of the parliament secretariat, conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief whip of parliament Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and whip Iqbalur Rahim were present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, the MPs signed the oath book as per custom.