Heightened police vigilance in 4 districts, including Gopalganj

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, police surveillance has been intensified in four districts, including Gopalganj. Law enforcement agencies have identified these areas as particularly high-risk due to fears of sabotage, violence, and attempts to intimidate voters before and on election day.

Sources at police headquarters said that based on past incidents of political violence and intelligence assessments, separate and enhanced security plans have been drawn up for Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Faridpur.

Special consideration has been given to incidents such as the attack on the army in Gopalganj in 2024 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government during the mass uprising, as well as violence, clashes, and attacks surrounding an NCP (National Citizen Party) rally in July last year.

Intelligence reports warn of attempts to prevent voters from coming to polling stations in these four districts through intimidation. As a result, special surveillance is being carried out around particularly vulnerable polling centres, focusing on the movement of outsiders, political activists, and suspicious activities.