Japanese agriculture minister visits Unimart

A high level Japanese delegation led by Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries minister Suzuki Norikazu visited Unimart to explore opportunities for enhancing Bangladesh and Japan trade collaborationrticularly in the agri food and premium consumer goods sectors.

The delegation included Saida Shinichi, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and Japan External Trade Organization.

During the visit, minister Suzuki commended Unimart’s scale of operations, merchandising standards and product diversity, and expressed interest in expanding the presence of “Made in Japan” products in the Bangladesh market. Discussions also covered opportunities for greater bilateral trade facilitation, with the minister underscoring import taxation challenges and the importance of continued policy level dialogue between the two countries, says a press release.