Injured langur that sought help at Rajbari clinic sent to Khulna for better care

He said the animal will receive treatment under the supervision of specialists at the centre. Once fully recovered, it will be released into a suitable natural habitat.

Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, the injured langur had sought refuge at the private Hamida Medical Centre in Rajbari’s Pangsha town. Once there, it attempted to communicate its distress to people who had come to the clinic for treatment.

The unusual behaviour of a wild animal astounded everyone present there. Upon receiving the news, the Forest Department rescued the animal and arranged for primary treatment with the assistance of the Livestock Department.

Witnesses said the langur was seen sitting with its head bowed on the benches reserved for patients at the medical centre. At times it would lie down on the bench and at others, it would try to show the wound on its right hand. During this time, many took photos with their mobile phones and offered the animal bananas and biscuits.