Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in Sudan: ISPR releases identities
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released the names and identities of Bangladeshi Army peacekeepers, who were killed and injured in a terrorist drone attack on a United Nations peacekeeping base in the Abyei area of Sudan.
In a post published on ISPR’s verified Facebook page today, Sunday afternoon, it said that a separatist armed group carried out a drone attack on the Kadugli Logistic Base, under the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei, between 3:40 pm and 3:50 pm local time on Saturday. Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers on duty were killed in the attack, while eight others were injured.
The deceased peacekeepers are:
Corporal Md Masud Rana, ASC (Natore)
Soldier Md Mominul Islam, Bir (Kurigram)
Soldier Shamim Reza, Bir (Rajbari)
Soldier Shanto Mondol, Bir (Kurigram)
Mess waiter Mohammad Jahangir Alam (Kishoreganj)
Laundry worker Md Sabuj Mia (Gaibandha)
The injured peacekeepers are:
Lieutenant Colonel Khondaker Khalekuzzaman, PSC, Ordnance (Kushtia)
Sergeant Md Mostakim Hossain, Bir (Dinajpur)
Corporal Afroza Parvin Iti, Signals (Dhaka)
Lance Corporal Mahibul Islam, EME (Barguna)
Sainik Md Mezbaul Kabir, Bir (Kurigram)
Sainik Mosa Umme Hani Akter, Engineers (Rangpur)
Sainik Chumki Akter, Ordnance (Manikganj)
Sainik Md Manajir Ahsan, Bir (Noakhali)
According to the ISPR post, all eight injured peacekeepers are receiving necessary medical treatment. As Sainik Mezbaul Kabir’s condition was critical, a successful operation has already been carried out, and he is currently under close observation. The remaining seven injured personnel have been airlifted by helicopter to another location for advanced treatment and are all reported to be out of danger.
The ISPR said the Bangladesh Army strongly condemns this brutal terrorist attack. The sacrifice of the fallen peacekeepers will remain a shining and proud testament to Bangladesh’s commitment to world peace. On behalf of the Bangladesh Army, deep condolences were expressed to the bereaved families of the martyrs, along with prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.