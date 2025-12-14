Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in Sudan: ISPR releases identities

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released the names and identities of Bangladeshi Army peacekeepers, who were killed and injured in a terrorist drone attack on a United Nations peacekeeping base in the Abyei area of Sudan.

In a post published on ISPR’s verified Facebook page today, Sunday afternoon, it said that a separatist armed group carried out a drone attack on the Kadugli Logistic Base, under the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei, between 3:40 pm and 3:50 pm local time on Saturday. Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers on duty were killed in the attack, while eight others were injured.