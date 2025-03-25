CA favours awarding people during their lifetimes

BSS

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus today stressed the need for introducing rules to award distinguished persons during their lifetimes as he conferred Independence Award-2025 on seven luminaries for their outstanding contributions to the national level.

"The joy that the country, families and the individuals get if people are awarded during their lifetimes, - such joy cannot be found if awards are conferred posthumously," he said at the award distribution function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

At the onset of his speech, Prof Yunus said among the awardees, six persons being honoured are "no more with us".

"We should introduce rules that we will only adorn the living persons with awards after honouring all those posthumously who deserve awards among the deceased persons," he added.

Noting that the distinguished individuals have taken the nation to a new height, the chief adviser said: "By awarding them, we are also being honoured as a nation".

"...they (distinguished persons) contributed a lot to the nation. If we do not recognise them during their lifetimes, we will remain as an ungrateful nation. We need to honour them in proper time," he added.

Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid conducted the function, while advisers, chief adviser's special assistants, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the chief adviser and senior government officials were present, among others.