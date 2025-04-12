Power supply from Adani plant halted, load shedding may increase

Power supply from the coal-based Adani Group power plant located in Godda, Jharkhand, India has been completely shut down due to technical faults.

The plant consists of two units, each with a capacity of 800 megawatts.

Production from the first unit stopped on 8 April, and the second unit shut down around 1:00am on Friday night. This has resulted in a shortfall in electricity supply.

According to sources at Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and Power Development Board (PDB), if supply from the Adani plant does not resume, load shedding may worsen starting Sunday. PDB has requested additional gas supply from Petrobangla to address the shortage.

Officials at PGCB and PDB confirmed Prothom Alo that the Adani plant previously supplied up to 1,400 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. Even after 8 April, more than 750 megawatts were being supplied—until the complete shutdown. One unit is expected to be restarted by Saturday evening.