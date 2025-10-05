Ex-AL MP BM Mozammel Haque arrested in Dhaka
Detectives have arrested former Awami League MP from Shariatpur-1 constituency BM Mozammel Haque from the capital's Niketan area.
Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Media and Public Relations Division Muhammad Talebur Rahman said tipped off, a team of DB Gulshan Division conducted a drive and arrested Mozammel around 2:45 pm on Sunday.
According to DB sources, Mozammel, also organising secretary of AL central executive committee, is an accused in at least eight cases including one murder case during the July movement.
Mozammel was elected a member of parliament in the 9th national election held on 29 December, 2008, and was re-elected uncontested in the 10th national election in 2014.