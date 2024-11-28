Govt to pursue charges of crimes against humanity against Hasina regime, Yunus to ICC prosecutor

Karim Khan backed the chief adviser’s call to hold a special global conference on the Rohingya crisis.

The UN General Assembly has agreed to hold the conference in 2025.

He said he hoped a new direction to a sustainable resolution to the crisis would be found from the conference.

The venue dates, and modalities of the conference will be decided during the first quarter of 2025.

The Chief Adviser said the conference would bring all the international stakeholders to a table to seek a durable solution to the crisis, especially the plight of the Rohingyas and their young children in the camps in Bangladesh.

“We have to make sure that it does not explode,” Professor Yunus said, referring to the young people growing up without hope in the camps.

The influx of tens of thousands of more Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in recent months and the latest developments in Myanmar have triggered concerns in Bangladesh.