Digital Security Act succeeded in spreading fear

The Digital Security Act-2018 (DSA) has succeeded in creating a culture of fear among the citizens. The law has been misused more in the last four years.

Discussants said this at a webinar organised by Center for Governance Studies (CGS) on use of DSA on Saturday.

Adviser of CGS and Illinois State University’s Political Science department’s distinguished professor Ali Riaz rolled out statistics on accused persons, identities of the detained persons and plaintiffs of the cases filed under the Digital Security Act.

He said DSA was enacted to create a culture of fear in the country. The law has been used to ensure that no one speaks up out of fear.