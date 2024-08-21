Three senior police officers sent into forced retirement
The government has sent three more senior officers of the police force into forced retirement.
They are Atikul Islam, additional inspector general of police (AIG); Md Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (supernumerary) of the police headquarters; and Md Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
The home ministry’s public security division issued separate gazette notifications in this regard on Wednesday, saying the decisions were taken in public interest as per the section 45 of the government service act, 2018.
Earlier, Monirul Islam, additional inspector general (Special Branch); and Habibur Rahman, DMP commissioner, were sent to forced retirement in a similar fashion on 13 August, following their attachment to the police headquarters.
Besides, Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP), and Abdul Baten, deputy inspector general of Rangpur range police, were awarded forceful retirement on the day.