LGD focuses 7 issues to reach urban amenities to villages

The Local Government Division (LGD) is focusing on seven issues to reach urban amenities to villages as pledged in the electoral manifesto of ruling Awami League (AL), reports state-run news agency BSS.

The issues are -- rural communication, rural growth centers and haats, rural water supply and sanitation, waste management, community space and recreation, upazila master plan and capacity building of upazila parishad and union parishad.

The government has already approved the action plan which has recommended formulating 25 guidelines or policies and conduct 36 surveys on the implementation of ‘My Village-My City’ pledge in these seven areas, LGRD and cooperatives minister Md Tajul Islam said.

To this end, he said, the government has already taken a project titled ‘My Village, My Town Technical Assistance’ at a cost of Tk 260 million (26 crore) for the formulation of guidelines or policies and conducting the surveys.