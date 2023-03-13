BNP leader Jamir Uddin Sircar asked to deposit 2.7m to govt treasury on graft charge

Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the (ACC) filed five separate cases against the former speaker Jamir Uddin Sircar in 2010 on charges of different allegations including the embezzlement of the public money.

Two years later, in 2012, the ACC submitted a charge sheet to the court in the case filled over money embezzlement.

In 2016, the High Court (HC) delivered split verdicts over a petition filed by the BNP leader to rescind the separate corruption charges.