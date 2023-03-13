Bangladesh

BNP leader Jamir Uddin Sircar asked to deposit 2.7m to govt treasury on graft charge

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A court has asked the BNP standing committee member and former speaker Jamir Uddin Sircar to deposit Tk 2.7 million to the government treasury in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). 

Judge Pradip Kumar Roy, Dhaka Special Judge Court-7, passed the order on Monday.

Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, lawyer of Jamir Uddin, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the (ACC) filed five separate cases against the former speaker Jamir Uddin Sircar in 2010 on charges of different allegations including the embezzlement of the public money. 

Two years later, in 2012, the ACC submitted a charge sheet to the court in the case filled over money embezzlement. 

In 2016, the High Court (HC) delivered split verdicts over a petition filed by the BNP leader to rescind the separate corruption charges. 

Lawyer Zakir Hossain said, “The Appellate Division delivered a verdict after hearing last year. In the verdict, he has been ordered to deposit Tk 2.7 million -- the amount of money he misappropriated from public funds for his treatment -- to the government treasury.”   

Zakir Hossain recently said the judicial court asked Jamir Uddin Sircar to deposit the money by 9 July. "We will deposit the money in one or two days," he added.

It is learnt that the ACC lodged the cases with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar police station on 28 December in 2010.   

