Govt reiterates unwavering commitment to safeguarding interfaith unity
The interim government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding interfaith unity and communal harmony, declaring that any attempt to disrupt the nation's religious coexistence will be met with the full weight of the law.
The government reaffirmed the commitment in a press release issued by the chief adviser's press wing this afternoon over the arrest of a suspected 28-year-old man in connection with a series of recent cocktail attacks in the capital Dhaka.
The release said, initial police investigation has identified him as a member of Chhatra League, the outlawed student wing of the deposed Awami League whose activities have been banned by the government.
The suspect is being interrogated regarding multiple incidents, including the cocktail explosions on the premises of Kakrail's St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Joseph School, a Catholic-run famous educational institution, it added.
According to the release, the DMP, in coordination with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has intensified a citywide manhunt to apprehend all individuals involved in these heinous and cowardly acts of violence.
Security has been stepped up in all churches and religious establishments of all faiths in the capital, it said.