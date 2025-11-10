Govt reiterates unwavering commitment to safeguarding interfaith unity

The release said, initial police investigation has identified him as a member of Chhatra League, the outlawed student wing of the deposed Awami League whose activities have been banned by the government.

The suspect is being interrogated regarding multiple incidents, including the cocktail explosions on the premises of Kakrail's St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Joseph School, a Catholic-run famous educational institution, it added.

According to the release, the DMP, in coordination with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has intensified a citywide manhunt to apprehend all individuals involved in these heinous and cowardly acts of violence.

Security has been stepped up in all churches and religious establishments of all faiths in the capital, it said.