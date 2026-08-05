PM opens July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday opened the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum, established to preserve the history of the 2024 July Mass Uprising and commemorate the sacrifices of its martyrs and fighters.
The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the museum by unveiling its plaque at Ganabhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Wednesday morning, making the museum accessible to visitors.
Following the inauguration, Tarique Rahman toured the museum’s galleries and exhibitions featuring preserved artefacts, photographs, official documents, video footage and memorabilia related to the July Mass Uprising.
A documentary depicting the chronology of the July Mass Uprising, the participation and sacrifices of people from all walks of life, and the events leading to the movement’s success, was screened at the inaugural ceremony.
Prime Minister's daughter Barrister Zaima Rahman accompanied him during the programme.
Following the plaque unveiling, a munajat was offered after the recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha.
Former Chief Adviser of the Interim Government Professor Muhammad Yunus, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury and the Prime Minister's Adviser on Information and Cultural Affairs Zahed Ur Rahman, among others, were present on the occasion.
The museum, established at Ganabhaban, has been created to preserve the authentic history of the July Mass Uprising, document the nation's resistance against autocracy, pass that legacy on to future generations and honour the sacrifices of the martyrs and the July fighters.
On 5 August, 2024, Sheikh Hasina left the country amid the student-led mass uprising, while thousands of protesters entered the Ganabhaban premises.
Three days later, on 8 August, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed office and later initiated the process of preserving the site and establishing the museum.
The museum showcases photographs, official documents, video footage, personal belongings, eyewitness accounts and other exhibits related to the July Mass Uprising.
It will also organise guided tours, educational programmes and research activities to help visitors, students and researchers better understand one of the most significant democratic movements in the country’s history.
The museum will remain open only to invited guests, July fighters and family members of the martyrs on the inauguration day. It will be opened to the general public from tomorrow.
An online ticketing system has been introduced for visitors. The entry fee has been fixed at Tk 50 for adults and Tk 25 for children.