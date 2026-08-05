PM opens July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday opened the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum, established to preserve the history of the 2024 July Mass Uprising and commemorate the sacrifices of its martyrs and fighters.

The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the museum by unveiling its plaque at Ganabhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Wednesday morning, making the museum accessible to visitors.

Following the inauguration, Tarique Rahman toured the museum’s galleries and exhibitions featuring preserved artefacts, photographs, official documents, video footage and memorabilia related to the July Mass Uprising.