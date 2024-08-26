Questions raised over filing 34 murder cases by police

Questions have been raised over cases filed by the police over deaths in violence during the student movement against discrimination before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The police have filed a total of 34 cases over the deaths of 64 people at different police stations in the capital Dhaka before 5 August.

Anonymous BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protestors have been made accused in these cases.

Three more murder cases were filed making the relatives plaintiffs during this period, similar persons were made accused in these cases.

Now Awami League leaders, former ministers and officials are arrested and taken on remand in those cases filed against anonymous BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protests.

Lawyers said such inconsistencies will weaken these cases.

Relatives also raised questions about the statements of these cases.

They expressed wonder after hearing that anonymous BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protestors have been accused over deaths caused by police firing.

They claimed that they didn't make such statements. The police gave concocted statements.

Now some of the plaintiffs are going to the police stations and giving new statements and former ministers and Awami League leaders and activists are being accused.

However, the police said there is no legal scope to file two cases in the same incident. So fresh allegations are being added to the cases filed earlier.