Questions raised over filing 34 murder cases by police
Concocted statements by police over 64 deaths
Questions also raised over 3 cases filed by relatives
Accused BNP-Jamaat, but Awami League leaders arrested
Questions have been raised over cases filed by the police over deaths in violence during the student movement against discrimination before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.
The police have filed a total of 34 cases over the deaths of 64 people at different police stations in the capital Dhaka before 5 August.
Anonymous BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protestors have been made accused in these cases.
Three more murder cases were filed making the relatives plaintiffs during this period, similar persons were made accused in these cases.
Now Awami League leaders, former ministers and officials are arrested and taken on remand in those cases filed against anonymous BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protests.
Lawyers said such inconsistencies will weaken these cases.
Relatives also raised questions about the statements of these cases.
They expressed wonder after hearing that anonymous BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protestors have been accused over deaths caused by police firing.
They claimed that they didn't make such statements. The police gave concocted statements.
Now some of the plaintiffs are going to the police stations and giving new statements and former ministers and Awami League leaders and activists are being accused.
However, the police said there is no legal scope to file two cases in the same incident. So fresh allegations are being added to the cases filed earlier.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, former inspector general of police, Nur Muhammad said if it is mentioned in the statements that BNP, Jamaat leaders and activists and quota protestors are involved in the murders, then showing arrest of Awami League leaders in those cases is not only ridiculous, but also legally wrong.
If anyone would do this during a normal period, he would lose his job, he said adding someone cannot be shown arrested in a case all of a sudden. There must be specific allegations for arresting someone, the former IGP noted.
Analysing 34 cases filed between 17 July and 1 August in which police are the plaintiffs, it is found that the description at the end of deposition of the cases is similar.
It said at the instruction of top leaders of BNP, Jamaat and its associate bodies, criminals and miscreants with arms and explosives attacked the police. Under the cover of the anti-quota protest, criminals and miscreants carried out the killing.
BNP-Jamaat accused, but AL men arrested
People were killed first on 16 July during the student movement against discrimination. On that day, two people were killed in the New Market area. One of them is hawker Shajahan Ali. On 17 July, a murder case was filed making his mother a plaintiff. On 14 August, former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister's adviser Salman F Rahman were arrested in that case. Major general (Retd) Ziaul Hasan was arrested in the same case on 17 August. The police interrogated those three in remand in this case.
In the statement of Shajahan Ali murder case, it was said that during anonymous protests, BNP and Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists unexpectedly carried out an attack on hawker Shajahan Ali.
When critically injured Shajahan Ali was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, physicians declared him dead.