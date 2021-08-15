Lighted buoy placed to avert ferry-pillar collision: Authorities

A floating lighted buoy was placed on Sunday at three kilometers south to the span numbers 12 and 13 of the under-construction Padma bridge to help ferries avoid colliding with the pillars, reports UNB.

The decision to place the buoy was taken in a meeting of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport and Corporation (BIWTC), Bangladesh Armed Forces, and the bridge authority over determining the procedures to protect the bridge pillars from collision with ferries on Shimulia-Bangla Bazar route.