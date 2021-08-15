Lighted buoy placed to avert ferry-pillar collision: Authorities

According to the concerned authorities, as ferries have to face a strong current immediately after passing the Hajra channel on the way to Bangla Bazar to Shimulia, it becomes difficult for the navigators to control the ferry.
Now the ferries will target the buoy after passing Hajra channel and will be able to adjust the heading control with the current before reaching near the bridge, they said.
Already ferries have started moving targeting the buoy and the authorities are planning to place a spherical buoy later after conducting a hydrographic survey on Monday.