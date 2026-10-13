Around 10,000 BGB personnel to be deployed across country for Durga Puja security
Around 10,000 members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed across the country from 16 to 22 October to ensure security during Sharadiya Durga Puja, the main religious festival of the Hindu community.
Lt Col Md Mahbub Murshed Rahman, director (Operations) at BGB Headquarters, disclosed the information to BSS today, Tuesday.
He said the BGB has adopted an integrated security plan to ensure that Durga Puja is celebrated in a peaceful and festive atmosphere.
The plan includes regular patrols, intelligence surveillance and close coordination with local administration, police and Puja celebration committees.
Special emphasis is being placed on identifying potential risks in advance, keeping a close watch on rumours and communal incitement, and responding swiftly to any untoward incident, he said.
He said BGB would provide security support at a total of 2,727 Puja mandaps located within eight kilometres of the border and in areas near battalion headquarters.
Measures have also been taken to establish temporary camps as needed to ensure rapid patrols and support in remote and hard-to-reach areas, he added.
Regarding the deployment of BGB personnel in Dhaka, he said the scope of deployment and responsibilities would be determined based on government directives and the requirements of the relevant authorities.
As necessary, BGB would remain prepared to coordinate with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and local administration to conduct patrols, provide security support at key locations and respond promptly to emergencies, he said.
He further said Durga Puja was a shining expression of the country's long tradition of communal harmony and mutual respect.
"BGB will remain fully prepared to ensure that members of the Sanatan faith can celebrate their religious festival safely, peacefully and joyfully," he added.