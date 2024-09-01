Return looted arms by Tuesday: Police headquarters

The looted arms and ammunition of police must be returned to police headquarters by 3 September.

The police headquarters issued the directive on Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies have recovered a total of 3,872 firearms that were looted during recent movement from various locations, including police stations, police lines, and police outposts, as of 31 August, said the authorities.

The recovered items also include 2,86,216 rounds of bullets, 22,201 tear gas shells, and 2,139 sound grenades, according to the police statement.

The Bangladesh Army has been actively assisting in the recovery efforts throughout the country to ensure the swift return of all looted arms and ammunition.