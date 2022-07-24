5.5pc people are carriers of Hepatitis B virus in Bangladesh: Speakers

Some 5.5 per cent of people in the country are carriers of Hepatitis B virus, while 0.6 per cent carry Hepatitis C virus in their bodies. At least 10 million (1 crore) people are currently affected by these two viruses, but what’s alarming is that nine out of 10 patients don’t even know that they have been infected with the deadly viruses, reports UNB.

Speakers provided this information at an event jointly organized by National Liver Foundation and Health Reporters’ Forum at a Dhaka hotel.