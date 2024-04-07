Chairman of Nippon Foundation Sasakawa Yohei visits Bhasan Char

He further emphasised that the Nippon Foundation and BRAC will collaborate on enhancing these skills. He also highlighted that by developing these skills, fishermen will become valuable citizens, even upon their potential return to Myanmar. The Chairman of Nippon Foundation commended BRAC's multifaceted efforts encompassing education, health, WASH, child protection, food security, and livelihood.

It's noteworthy that with government support and financial aid from UNICEF and BRAC USA, BRAC is currently running educational programmes benefiting approximately 6,000 Rohingya students across 18 schools in 38 Clusters on Bhasan Char. Simultaneously, under the WASH sector, activities related to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene promotion are being conducted across 37 Clusters, benefiting around 21,114 Rohingya individuals.

Furthermore, under the Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) Sector, approximately 798 families are receiving support for commercial vegetable production, while 4,200 families are engaged in backyard vegetable cultivation. This initiative has directly and indirectly involved 13,950 Rohingyas, leading to increased monthly income and overall improvement in lifestyle. Moreover, BRAC is undertaking 29,500 plantation activities encompassing various tree types such as coconut, betel nut, guava, and sajne in Bhasan Char, which significantly contribute to environmental preservation.

Bhasan Char is a 40-square-kilometre island in Hatiya upazila, Bangladesh, located in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 60 kilometres (37 miles) away from the mainland Chattogram. As part of Government's Ashrayan-3 project, Bhasan Char began hosting Rohingya refugees relocated from Cox's Bazar in December 2020. As of 29 February 2204, it accomodates 8,222 families (35,026 individuals).