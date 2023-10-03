Peter Haas’ statement a pressure on free journalism

The journalist leaders consider the recent statements of US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas regarding US visa restriction on Bangladeshi media as a pressure on free journalism. They say such a statement is similar to an unwarranted intervention in the news media. This statement breaches the first amendment of the constitution.

They made these remarks at a protest rally at the National Press Club in the capital today, Tuesday. An organisation named Justice for Journalists organised the programme in protest of the “US pressure on news media in the name of visa policy”.

Although the rally started on the press club premises, it was later shifted to the Abdus Salam Auditorium of the Press Club due to rain.