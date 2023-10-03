Peter Haas’ statement a pressure on free journalism

The journalist leaders consider the recent statements of US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas regarding US visa restriction on Bangladeshi media as a pressure on free journalism. They say such a statement is similar to an unwarranted intervention in the news media. This statement breaches the first amendment of the constitution.
They made these remarks at a protest rally at the National Press Club in the capital today, Tuesday. An organisation named Justice for Journalists organised the programme in protest of the “US pressure on news media in the name of visa policy”.
Although the rally started on the press club premises, it was later shifted to the Abdus Salam Auditorium of the Press Club due to rain.
Addressing the rally, journalist leader and former information advisor of the prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, “US ambassador Peter Haas has given an unwarranted statement regarding the dignity and freedom of the media. His statement is similar to an unsolicited intervention on our freedom, sovereignty and local news media. Any intervention in the name of visa policy won’t be tolerated.”
“We don’t want masters. We want friends,” he added.
Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ) president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul said, “Ambassador Peter Haas’ statement is a pressure on free journalism. It is also a violation of the first amendment of the US constitution.”
He further said, “Around 100,000 Bangladeshi citizens apply for the US visa every year. However, only 27,000 get it. It means that the US already has a sort of visa policy for Bangladeshis. Now, they (the US) want to use this visa policy as a weapon.”
“We need to protect ourselves from grid or any sort of threat to ensure free journalism,” he added.
Justice for Journalist vice-president Obaidul Haque Khan presided over the rally. Journalist leaders Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Kuddus Afrad, Layekuzzaman, Manik Lal Ghosh, Khairul Alam, Abu Sayeed, Shaheen Babu and Shahjahan addressed the rally.
Earlier, on 24 May, the US declared a new visa policy for Bangladesh to ensure a free and fair election. Some four months after that the country declared to take initiative to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals on 22 September.
The US ambassador in Dhaka recently said that local news media could also come under visa restriction during an interview with Channel 24.