Fuel price hikes up costs of necessities

Fuel price hike has started to hike up the prices of groceries in local markets. The prices of everyday groceries like rice, coarse flour, flour, eggs, onion, ginger and sugar has increased once again.

On Monday, the price of all rice breeds increased by Tk one or two per kg in various wholesale and local markets in the capital. In some local neighbourhood grocery shops, the sellers were asking for Tk one-two more per a kg of rice.

The price of loose coarse flour has increased by Tk two-three a kg. The company representatives of packaged coarse flour sellers have already informed the grocers that they will also hike their prices.