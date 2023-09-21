Polls credibility won’t depend on EU’s decision on election mission: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday evening said the European Union’s decision on whether it sends or not its election observation mission will have no impact on the election and credibility of the elections, reports UNB.

Talking to reporters, he said that there is no scope to draw any conclusion through oversimplification of it.

"We have a very deep relationship with the European Union," Shahriar said, adding that the EU has its own challenges.

The State Minister said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any communication from the EU as of 6pm on Thursday.

He said the Election Commission will comment if they receive any message.