Limits imposed on ministers’ authority to approve projects at will

Ministers and state ministers will no longer be able to approve projects within their own ministries, a power they had exercised for years. The interim government has amended a guideline to curb this authority, meaning any project worth more than Tk 500 million will now have to be sent to the Planning Commission.

The change was made at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, on 12 January. Experts have described the move as positive in terms of preventing corruption, but have also cautioned that care must be taken to ensure the approval process at the Planning Commission does not become prolonged.

Under the new decision, if any autonomous body, semi-autonomous body, corporation or state-owned company undertakes a project worth more than Tk 500 million using 100 per cent of its own funds, the proposal will have to be sent to the Planning Commission.

After scrutiny there, approval will have to be obtained at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec), which is chaired by the prime minister or head of government. However, if the project cost is below Tk 500 million, ministers and state ministers will continue to be able to approve it as before.