Qatar Emir due in Dhaka 22 April

Wishing not to be named, several senior diplomats said Qatar’s former Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited Bangladesh in 2005. Another Emir of Qatar is set to visit Bangladesh after nearly two decades.

A diplomat said diplomatic relations of Qatar with the Arab League, especially other Middle East countries and Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, dipped in 2017. Saudi Arabia put huge pressure on Bangladesh to take position against Qatar that time but the country maintained a neutral position at that time.

One of the reasons for the stand was that though Saudi Arabia is the largest market to export human resources from Bangladesh, a significant number of Bangladeshi expatriates work in Qatar too. As a result, Bangladesh in fact remained by the side of Qatar between 2017 and 2021. That is why Qatar was pleased with Bangladesh’s stance.

According to this diplomat, the visit of this top leader of Qatar, a politically and economically powerful country among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, is significant in terms of political cooperation between the two countries.