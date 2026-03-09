Fuel: Over 1km queue in Dhaka, people wait even at closed filling stations

Long queues were seen today, Monday, at various filling stations in the capital to buy fuel. Some filling stations have stopped selling fuel.

Even at stations where fuel sales remain closed, drivers of motorcycles, private cars and other vehicles are standing in long lines in the hope of buying diesel, petrol and octane.

Drivers say they have no condition to drive to another filling station. Some have completely run out of fuel, while others have very little left. So they have no option but to wait where they are standing in line. Leaving the pump would mean pushing the vehicle.

Meanwhile, at the pumps where fuel sales are continuing, queues of motorcycles and various vehicles stretching from one to one and a half kilometres have been seen. Some drivers said they had been standing in line for more than one and a half to two hours.