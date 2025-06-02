CA hopes to announce 'beautiful July Charter' on political consensus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the July Charter will be announced by reaching consensus with all political parties.

"We all have gathered here today for the welfare of the country...we hope that we will be able to prepare a very beautiful July Charter by reaching consensus with all political parties," he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks while delivering his opening speech at a dialogue of the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.

He said the government hopes that it will be able to proclaim the July Charter minimising distance among the political parties.