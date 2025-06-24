ECNEC approves 17 projects worth Tk 89.74b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a total of 17 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 8,974.28 crore.

The approvals came at an ECNEC meeting with its chairperson and chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair held at the NEC Conference Room on the Planning Commission premises in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Of the approved 17 projects, 11 are new and 5 are revised projects while one project got time extension without witnessing any expenditure.

Of the total estimated project cost of Tk 8,974.28 crore, Tk 3,180.34 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh, Tk 5,563.43 crore will come as project loan while the rest of Tk 230.51 crore from the concerned organisation's own fund, said an official release.