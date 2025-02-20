Two secretaries, one additional secretary sent on forced retirement

The government has sent two secretaries and one additional secretary on compulsory retirement due to their roles during the previous Awami League government.

The public administration issued two separate notifications in this regard on Thursday.

They are: Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry; Zakia Sultana, senior secretary of Industries Ministry; and Additional Secretary Shaila Farzana.

Among them, Kamrul Hasan served as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Moulvibazar during the previous Awami League government.

According to the ministry, Senior Secretary Zakia Sultana has been sent into mandatory retirement for opposing the July-August uprising.

Besides, Joint Secretary Dhananjoy Das has been temporarily suspended for taking a stance against the uprising and spreading propaganda about the current government.