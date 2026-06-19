Children repression prevention tribunal has two judges, one courtroom, and PP from a different court

Two judges, but only one courtroom. For one to conduct proceedings, the other must vacate the bench. There is also no dedicated Public Prosecutor (PP) to represent the state either. Instead, a prosecutor from another court serves here on an additional-duty basis.

This is the current state of the Children Violence Prevention Tribunal in Chattogram.

The tribunal was established with the specific goal of ensuring the swift disposal of child rape cases. However, it is currently grappling with a massive backlog of 1,092 pending cases. Over the last four and a half months, the tribunal has managed to settle only one single case.