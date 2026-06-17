Investigations in rape and murder cases stall when cases lack public attention

In a case in Pallabi, Dhaka, a court recently sentenced two accused to death within just four working days after completing the trial of a child rape and murder case. However, this swift justice is not the norm in Bangladesh.

In contrast, many rape and murder cases remain stuck at the investigation stage for months and even years. Despite a legal requirement to complete investigations within 15 working days, this deadline is rarely met in most cases.

Crime experts say that investigations tend to move faster when rape incidents receive extensive media coverage or when human rights organisations become vocal. In contrast, cases that remain outside public attention often fail to progress.

Police, however, argue that delays occur due to lengthy DNA testing, medical reports, and forensic procedures, which often cannot be completed within the stipulated time.