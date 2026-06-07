Pallabi child rape and murder
Every page of the case ‘filled with pain, anger, concern and hope for justice’, court observes
“When a child becomes the victim of a heinous crime such as sexual assault, violence or murder, it not only devastates a family but also deeply wounds society as a whole and raises questions about the effectiveness of the state’s justice system. Ensuring the safety, dignity and protection of children is one of the fundamental responsibilities of a civilised and humane state.”
The observation was made by a Dhaka court while delivering its verdict in the case involving the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in the capital’s Pallabi area.
Judge Masrur Saleqin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal on Sunday sentenced the two accused, Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter, to death.
Before announcing the verdict, the judge delivered a detailed observation on the significance of the case and the broader implications for society and the justice system.
Referring to the case, the court said that every page of the proceedings was “filled with pain, anger, concern and a hope for justice” arising from allegations that the life of an innocent child had been brutally extinguished.
The tribunal noted that the case carried particular significance because the investigation, trial proceedings and recording of witness testimony had all been completed comparatively swiftly. The court expressed satisfaction that the investigating agency had concluded its inquiry within a very short period and submitted its report promptly.
This case of child rape and murder is not merely a criminal proceeding; it represents a profound and difficult test of our society’s conscience, humanity, law-enforcement system and commitment to the rule of law.
Likewise, the prosecution presented all major witnesses before the court within a limited timeframe, playing an important role in ensuring the proceedings advanced efficiently and effectively.
A test of society’s conscience
In its observations, the tribunal stated, “This case of child rape and murder is not merely a criminal proceeding; it represents a profound and difficult test of our society’s conscience, humanity, law-enforcement system and commitment to the rule of law. Every page of this case, filed on charges of brutal extinguishing of an innocent child’s life, is filled with pain, anger, concern and a hope for justice.”
Highlighting the importance of the matter, the judge noted that the tribunal, established under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, is currently handling more than 1,800 pending cases involving violence against children, sexual abuse, physical abuse and other serious offences.
“Behind every one of those lawsuits lies the unbearable suffering of a child, the anguish of a family and the expectations of countless people awaiting justice,” the court observed.
The judge expressed hope that the swift and impartial investigation and trial process in the present case would serve as a model for the handling of similar cases in the future.
Verdict based on evidence, not emotion
The court emphasised that its duty is not to be guided by emotion but by law, evidence and the enduring principles of justice.
“The responsibility of the court is to uncover the truth in accordance with law, evidence and the timeless principles of justice,” the judge said.
He added that the tribunal had carefully and impartially examined witness testimonies, physical evidence, medical reports and all surrounding circumstances before reaching its decision.
According to the judgment, the confession of the accused, testimony from the investigating officer and evidence provided by the physician who prepared the inquest report established the guilt of Sohel Rana.
The court also found that witness testimony demonstrated that Sohel Rana had raped and murdered the child before fleeing the flat by cutting through a window grille.
The tribunal further held that Swapna Akter was present in the apartment during the incident and, rather than preventing the crimes or assisting the victim, had facilitated the offences, including the concealment of the body. The court therefore found her equally culpable in the same crimes.
Death sentences and financial penalties
Considering all the evidence and circumstances, the tribunal sentenced both Sohel Rana and Swapna Akter to death.
In addition, Sohel Rana was fined Tk 500,000 and Swapna Akter Tk 200,000.
The tribunal ordered that the compensation be paid to the victim’s family. If the fines cannot be paid directly, the court instructed that the convicts’ movable and immovable assets be sold to recover the money.
The dismembered body of the child was recovered from a flat in Pallabi on 19 May.
Following the incident, Sohel Rana, a resident of the flat, fled by breaking the grille of the bathroom window. His wife was detained from the residence at the scene, while Sohel Rana was arrested later that evening in Fatullah, Narayanganj.
The victim’s father subsequently filed a case with Pallabi police station.
On 20 May, both Sohel Rana and Swapna Akter gave confessional statements before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid in Dhaka.
On 1 June, the tribunal formally framed charges against the two accused and ordered the commencement of trial proceedings.
Following the framing of charges, witness examinations, defence statements and closing arguments, the court fixed Sunday for the delivery of its verdict.