Every page of the case ‘filled with pain, anger, concern and hope for justice’, court observes

“When a child becomes the victim of a heinous crime such as sexual assault, violence or murder, it not only devastates a family but also deeply wounds society as a whole and raises questions about the effectiveness of the state’s justice system. Ensuring the safety, dignity and protection of children is one of the fundamental responsibilities of a civilised and humane state.”

The observation was made by a Dhaka court while delivering its verdict in the case involving the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in the capital’s Pallabi area.

Judge Masrur Saleqin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal on Sunday sentenced the two accused, Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter, to death.

Before announcing the verdict, the judge delivered a detailed observation on the significance of the case and the broader implications for society and the justice system.