Former BFIU head Masud Biswas arrested
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Masud Biswas, former head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).
Aktarul Islam, deputy director of the ACC, made the disclosure through a text message on Saturday, saying they arrested him from the capital, with help from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB).
The anti-graft watchdog filed a case against him on 2 January, on allegations of amassing wealth beyond declared sources. It was learned that an ACC team, headed by deputy director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan, will produce him before the court in the case.
On 2 January, ACC director general (prevention) Akter Hossain told the media that the case against him involves allegations of amassing wealth worth Tk 18 million beyond known sources.
Besides, the ACC sought details of assets held by his wife Kamrun Nahar as there are similar allegations against her.
Masud Biswas resigned as the BFIU head following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime on 5 August.