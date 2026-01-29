Chattogram sees 12 murders in 26 days

From the beginning of this month to 26 January, a total of 12 murder incidents have been recorded in Chattogram within 26 days. The killings include incidents of public beatings, shootings, and even a case where a body was cut into six pieces. These incidents have caused widespread concern among the public. However, police say there is no reason to panic.

Among the murder cases, the most widely discussed is the killing of a RAB officer who was beaten to death. The prime accused in the case, identified as “terrorist” Mohammad Yasin, remains at large.

Instead of being arrested, Yasin has openly threatened a public explosion if authorities attempt to apprehend him. In a video that spread on Facebook on 22 January, he is heard saying, “If anyone tries to create trouble by framing me in these crimes, it will lead to a massive public explosion.”