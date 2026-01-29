Crime
Chattogram sees 12 murders in 26 days
From the beginning of this month to 26 January, a total of 12 murder incidents have been recorded in Chattogram within 26 days. The killings include incidents of public beatings, shootings, and even a case where a body was cut into six pieces. These incidents have caused widespread concern among the public. However, police say there is no reason to panic.
Among the murder cases, the most widely discussed is the killing of a RAB officer who was beaten to death. The prime accused in the case, identified as “terrorist” Mohammad Yasin, remains at large.
Instead of being arrested, Yasin has openly threatened a public explosion if authorities attempt to apprehend him. In a video that spread on Facebook on 22 January, he is heard saying, “If anyone tries to create trouble by framing me in these crimes, it will lead to a massive public explosion.”
Earlier, on 19 January, RAB-7 Deputy Assistant Director (Naib Subedar) Motaleb Hossain Bhuiyan was killed in a militant attack while conducting an operation in the forested Salimpur area of Sitakunda in Chattogram.
According to the case statement, RAB members were attacked with machetes, knives, and sticks on the orders of Mohammad Yasin when they attempted to arrest suspects.
One detained suspect was snatched away from RAB custody, and four RAB members were abducted by the attackers. They were later rescued by the army and police.
Akter Kabir Chowdhury, Chattogram secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), told Prothom Alo that despite an incident as grave as the beating death of a RAB officer, police have failed to arrest the prime accused and other terrorists involved. As a result, public fear is growing, and criminals are becoming increasingly reckless.
The remote, hilly terrain of Jangal Salimpur has become a safe haven for criminals. Over the past four decades, thousands of illegal settlements have been built by cutting government-owned hills.
Plot trading through hill cutting is still ongoing.
To sustain this business and illegal occupation, armed criminal groups have been established in the area, which remains under constant armed guard by these groups.
Officer-in-Charge of Sitakunda Police Station, Mahinul Islam, told Prothom Alo that eight people have been arrested in the RAB officer murder case and that operations are ongoing to arrest Yasin and other absconding suspects.
Apart from this incident, on 10 January, Jamal Uddin (32) was shot dead by assailants riding a motorcycle in Fatikchhari. Last Wednesday night, auto-rickshaw driver Khorshed Alam was beaten to death in public on a street in the Midyapara area of Amin Jute Mill under Bayezid Bostami police station in Chattogram city. Police said an argument over bad breath escalated into pushing and blows with sticks, leading to his death. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
In another incident, on 4 January, assailants blocked a road in the Hazaribagh area of Aturar Depot in the city and robbed a trader of 350 bhori of gold. Police later arrested six people in that case.
Meanwhile, last Wednesday in the Oxygen Shahidnagar area of the city, a man named Md Anis was lured to a house, struck on the head and killed. His body was then cut into six pieces, wrapped in polythene, and dumped in a canal and nearby garbage sites.
Police identified the victim through fingerprint analysis and arrested three people, including a woman. Anis was previously acquainted with the woman. She later gave a confessional statement in court admitting her involvement.
The woman claimed Anis was blackmailing her using photographs and had also harassed her daughter. However, Anis’s family alleged that the woman killed him over a dispute involving Tk 200,000 that he had not returned.
City police Assistant Commissioner (Media) Aminur Rashid told Prothom Alo that police have recently arrested several criminals, including Burma Saiful and Ehtesham Bhola. Operations are ongoing to arrest Mobarak and others. He added that there is no reason for people to panic.
Shamsunnahar, the wife of the slain RAB officer, expressed shock that the prime accused in her husband’s murder could openly threaten law enforcement agencies. She told Prothom Alo, “If someone can issue such threats so openly, where is the safety of our lives—of ordinary people?”