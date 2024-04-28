2 KNF operatives killed in army operation in Bandarban: ISPR
Two operatives of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were killed in an anti-terror combing operation conducted by Bangladesh Army in Bandarban on Sunday.
The operation was conducted in the remote Baklai area under Ruma upazila of Bandarban, said a media release issued by Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).
ISPR said three firearms, huge amounts of ammunition, walkie-talkie and other materials were recovered during the operation, reports UNB.
However, details about the deceased could not be known immediately.
On 23 April, another KNF operative was killed in a clash with law enforcers in Munlai Para area of Ruma upazila.
On 2 April, the separatist group abducted Sonali Bank's Ruma upazila branch manager, Md Nezam Uddin, and tried to loot Tk 15 million from the vault of the bank.
The following day, they carried out robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban.
On 4 April, the abducted manager was rescued from Bathel Para area of Bandarban through the mediation of Rapid Action Battalion.
On 7 April, in response to a surge of criminal activities, including high-profile bank robbery and abduction, chief of army staff general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed announced a comprehensive joint operation in Bandarban.
Since the inception of the operation, the joint forces have so far arrested 72 KNF members and their associates.