Rise of KNF: Why does KNF oppose CHT Peace Accord and JSS?

Dropping the initial demand of a separate state, the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) now asks for an autonomous organisation, Kuki-Chin Territorial Council (KTC). Though there have been changes in several fundamental demands, KNF has not moved from one of its stand - opposing the Jana Samhati Samity (JSS) and the regional council. In fact, KNF’s antipathy to JSS, the regional council and the Chakma community remains the same as it was in the initial days.

A regional council and three district councils in the hills were established through the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord. Of the local government bodies, those are two special organisations, think the local government experts. But signing the CHT accord was not easier.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the signing of the accord vehemently. They also frightened the people saying that the hilly districts would no longer remain with the country. Many rehabilitated Bangalees from the plainland opposed the peace accord. A section of the hill people under the banner of United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) opposed the agreement and demanded “full autonomy”. Despite the opposition, the peace accord was signed. The government formed by the BNP and Jamaat alliance in 2001, however, did not repeal the accord.