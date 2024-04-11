2 including KNF chief Nathan Bom’s wife transferred

Bandarban civil surgeon Mahbubur Rahman said Thursday that these two were ordered to transfer immediately.

The transfer orders have been sent to Lal Samkim Bom and Dipali Baroi from the office of the Director General of Nursing and Midwifery (DGNM), said officials of the health complex.

Public interest has been cited as the reason for the transfer.

Wishing not to be named, employees of the health complex said that members of the law and order enforcement agencies suspect KNF to be in touch with Nathan Bom’s wife and the other nurse Dipali Baroi.