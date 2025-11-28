Bus parked on roadside catches fire in Dhamrai
A parked bus caught fire in the Kutirchar area of Suapur Union in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka on Thursday night.
According to Dhamrai police and the local fire service, the bus of Nirapad Paribahan was parked on one side of the Suapur–Khararchar road near a maize mill.
Around 11:45 pm, locals noticed flames inside the vehicle. They immediately informed Dhamrai police station and the Dhamrai fire service. Locals, however, doused the flames using water and sand.
Shamsul Haque, an official of the Dhamrai Fire Service, told Prothom Alo that they rushed to the spot after receiving the call, but the locals had already brought the fire under control before they arrived.
According to the bus owner, the driver had left the vehicle parked by the roadside and gone home. Miscreants at that time allegedly set the bus on fire.
Sub-inspector Parimal Sutradhar of Dhamrai police station said the fire broke out around 11:45 pm. Local residents extinguished it quickly. The seats and windows inside the bus were completely burned. The exact cause of the fire could be known after an investigation.