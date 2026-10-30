Dead people and expats listed as workers, funds from 55 projects embezzled through fake vouchers

Funds allocated for 55 Union Parishad (UP) development projects were embezzled using fake vouchers. That was not all. Deceased people and expatriates were listed as workers under the Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP). Money was then withdrawn in their names and embezzled.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two cases against 21 people, including former chairman of Karerhat Union Parishad in Mirsarai, Chattogram, Md Enayet Hossain, also known as Nayan, over the allegations.

Enayet is the science and technology affairs secretary of the Chattogram North district unit of the Awami League (whose activities are banned in the country).

On Thursday, ACC Chattogram Deputy Assistant Director Jasim Uddin filed the two cases at his office, acting as the complainant.