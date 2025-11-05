Tk 21.10 billion embezzled from 891 climate projects

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has found information about embezzlement of Tk 21.10 billion in 891 projects undertaken by the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT) which was formed to tackle the damage due to climate change with its own fund.

The agency said more than 54 per cent of the project money has been embezzled by means of corruption.

The TIB came up with the information at a press conference held at the TIB office in the capital’s Dhanmondi yesterday, Tuesday.

The results of the research under the title of “Challenges of good governing in climate finance in Bangladesh” were revealed in the press conference. The research analysed data of 891 projects.